Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $17.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.77.

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,282.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 58,479 shares valued at $777,612. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

