Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$18.39

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540 in the last quarter.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$16.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

