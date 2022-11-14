BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BTRS by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

