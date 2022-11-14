VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

VTEX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in VTEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 948,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

