DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

DITHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.88) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DS Smith Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. DS Smith has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.48.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

