Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

