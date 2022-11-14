StockNews.com Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $567.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.