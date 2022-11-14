Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 28.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,735 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 18.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 114,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 10.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 553,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

