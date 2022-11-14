New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.82.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.78 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
