New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.78 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

