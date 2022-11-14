NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.15.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $11.25 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

