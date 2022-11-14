NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.15.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEO opened at $11.25 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
