MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
MannKind Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MannKind
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 12.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 75.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 17.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 562.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
