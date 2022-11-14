Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at $187,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.