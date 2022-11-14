Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.