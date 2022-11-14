Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$9.03

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,871,732.74. Insiders sold a total of 350,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,467 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy Company Profile

CR stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$2.46 and a one year high of C$6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$985.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.