Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

