First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Price Performance

FRBA stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $148,000.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.