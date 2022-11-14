CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $753.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

