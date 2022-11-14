Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
EGRX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.