Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

EGRX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

