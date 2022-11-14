Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CTSO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 867,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,374.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,347,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 110,321 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,108,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.5% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

