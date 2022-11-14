BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.67.

BeiGene stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BeiGene by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

