Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.