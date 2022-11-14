Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 418.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 693.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

