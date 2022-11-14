Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.76.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.