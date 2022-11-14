Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

ESEA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $184,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

