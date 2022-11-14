Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Euroseas Price Performance
ESEA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.