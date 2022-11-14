Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.