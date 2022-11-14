Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

