Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $111.55.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
