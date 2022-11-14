Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Innospec Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $111.55.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innospec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Innospec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 714.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

