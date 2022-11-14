StockNews.com Downgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 328.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $66,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 243,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

