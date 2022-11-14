Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

About Potbelly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 9.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.