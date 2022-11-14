Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Shares of PBPB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
Featured Stories
