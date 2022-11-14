Critical Analysis: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Dais shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Dais -1,207.48% N/A -728.28%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Dais, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dais’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.79 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.66 Dais $420,000.00 2.55 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Dais has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats Dais on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Dais

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater; and PolyCool and NanoAir products, as well as licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

