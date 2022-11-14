Critical Analysis: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.63% 21.74% 6.69% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sify Technologies and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.79 $16.59 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.83 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -9.32

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Eventbrite on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

