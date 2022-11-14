TD Securities Boosts Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$9.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MAL opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.09 million and a PE ratio of -61.34. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.39.

Magellan Aerospace Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.68%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

