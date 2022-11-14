Analyzing Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rent the Runway and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 Ulta Beauty 0 5 16 1 2.82

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 439.77%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $485.24, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.51 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.19 Ulta Beauty $8.63 billion 2.55 $985.84 million $21.35 20.15

This table compares Rent the Runway and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% Ulta Beauty 12.08% 64.33% 22.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Rent the Runway on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.