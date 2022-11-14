Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.0% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 7.47% 11.80% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.63 -$850,000.00 ($0.55) -11.82

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

