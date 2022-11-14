Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.
TSE LNR opened at C$62.44 on Thursday. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
