National Bankshares Raises KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

KP Tissue Stock Up 0.4 %

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of 92.64. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.25 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 654.55%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

