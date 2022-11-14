CIBC Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.28.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

