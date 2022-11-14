CIBC Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.28.
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
See Also
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.