Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.96.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.00. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

