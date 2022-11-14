Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$33.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.96.

KEY opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

