Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

KEY opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.00.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.