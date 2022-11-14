Raymond James Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.69.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
TSE:KEL opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.
Insider Activity
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Articles
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.