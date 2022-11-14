Raymond James Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Insider Activity

About Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,018.40. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,018.40. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

