Analysts Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) PT at $5.50

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

BSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

