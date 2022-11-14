Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

