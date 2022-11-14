Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $72.50

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.