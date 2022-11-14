Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STROGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

