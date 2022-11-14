Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms have commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $3,970,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.