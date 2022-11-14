Raymond James Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.53.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$591.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.26. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$23.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.