Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.
Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.
Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market
In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.