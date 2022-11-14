Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

