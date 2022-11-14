Analysts Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Price Target at $14.00

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bioventus from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

