Scotiabank Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.68.

TSE:SPB opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.33. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

